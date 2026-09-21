Let's not fritter away UPI gains

India is, and remains, a relatively cash-intensive economy. Currency with the public accounts for around 12 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and nearly 13 per cent of broad money supply (M3). This ratio is high by cross-country comparison, even though it has declined from its peak — 8 per cent of GDP in the United States, 4 per cent in the United Kingdom, 8-9 per cent in China, and less than 1 per cent in Sweden, the first truly cashless society.

The introduction of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in 2016 was a major step towards making a significant dent in the cash-intensive economy. Built as an open, interoperable public infrastructure, free at the point of use, UPI soon became a matter of national pride, which other countries wanted to emulate. From 180 million transactions in 2017-18 to over 24 billion transactions a month worth close to ~30 trillion today, its growth is unmatched in the world. Crucially, it did bend the cash curve. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows currency in circulation moderated from a peak of 14.4 per cent of GDP in 2020-21 to 11.2 per cent in 2024-25 as UPI expanded. A September 2025 study by RBI researchers noted that a possible driver behind the decline in cash demand was the rise of UPI. Without this substitution, it would be safe to assume that currency-in-circulation-to-GDP ratio would have been at least 2 percentage points higher.