All about political capital

Over the past several years, the Modi government has shown reluctance to exhaust even a part of its formidable political capital to push through economic decisions that might be a little unpalatable to its constituencies, including farmers and the poor. Even though the poverty count has been coming down, the government has continued with its free foodgrain supply to over 800 million Indians. Reforms of land acquisition rules and agricultural laws have been deferred. Labour law reforms were notified after about five years of their legislation. The coverage of the mandatory social security benefits through the employees’ provident funds scheme was expanded only after 14 years. To be sure, the Modi government has taken many decisions on reforms in a wide range of areas. But it has avoided or moved slowly on reforms that could potentially risk its political capital.