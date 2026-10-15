Infrastructure of justice

If looking to the UK seems too distant, we need only look closer to home to find a spectacularly successful model of bifurcating specialised (sovereign) functions from logistical support: The Passport Seva system, executed via a public-private partnership between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a private company.

Before this reform, passport issuance was a notorious bureaucratic bottleneck. The MEA recognised that the process involved two distinct types of work. The first was the administrative heavy-lifting: Managing appointments, physical infrastructure, queuing, biometric data collection, and document digitisation. The second was the core sovereign function: The legal and security determination of whether an individual should be granted an Indian passport. By bringing in a private company to carry out all the non-sovereign, logistical, and support functions, the MEA revolutionised the citizen experience. The private partner manages the facilities and the technology, operating with private-sector efficiency. Meanwhile, the critical, sovereign decision to issue or renew a passport remains entirely in the hands of the government officer.