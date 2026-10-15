Getting AI into infrastructure

Procurement should also specify who owns the data, how systems interoperate, and how performance can be audited. Models must be tested regularly as assets, operating patterns and weather conditions change. An alert has value only when a named team can verify it and act within a timeframe.

The countries that benefit most from AI will connect intelligence to productive assets at scale. India should continue building new infrastructure while making existing systems more reliable, efficient and responsive. The AI dividend will not be won only in data centres. It will also be won in the control room that catches a fault early, beneath the road where a leak is found before a burst, and at the bus stop where services arrive when expected.