BS Infra Summit: India's rise as a global air travel hub takes shape

India has been at the heart of global trade and commerce, since time immemorial. From the Silk Route to the spice trade, India’s ports, cities, and markets connected civilisations and fostered both, economic and cultural exchanges across continents. The foundation of this legacy was built on three main principles-- its geographical location, people, and the ability to build and evolve. As India now stands at the cusp of becoming the world’s third-largest economy, these same principles are key to reclaim the country’s historical prominence. Only this time, it must be a global hub for connectivity, mobility, tourism, and trade.

Today, the nation is well on its way in this journey with a young, talented population, a booming economy, rapid digitalisation, and a growing middle class that is generating consistent demand for mobility, commerce, and tourism. But to ensure the longevity of this momentum and translate it into sustainable growth, and to reach the nation’s $10 trillion GDP ambition, there is a need to address one of the most important catalysts of economic transformation: world-class infrastructure. This is not just about physical assets but about strengthening the lifeblood of the economy, the movement of goods, people, ideas, and investment. Every airport, port, highway or railway acts as an enabler of creating jobs and multiplying the GDP.

Within this ecosystem, aviation plays a pivotal role. India prides on three unique advantages that few nations can match. The strategic location of India gives it a natural edge: nearly 65% of the world’s population lives within a five-to-six-hour flight from India’s shores, placing the country at the crossroads of global trade and travel. People provide the demographic dividend: one of the youngest and most dynamic workforces in the world, capable of powering aviation, hospitality, technology, and services among other sectors. And infrastructure, though still evolving, has expanded rapidly, with new airports, increased capacity, and digital solutions such as DigiYatra beginning to reshape the passenger experience. Combined with sustained GDP growth and rising disposable incomes, these three pillars create favourable demand possibilities.

The scale of this opportunity is evident in the trajectory of the aviation industry. Globally, the link between GDP growth and air travel is clear, and India is no exception. The country is already the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market. Yet with only around 800 aircraft for a population of 1.45 billion, compared with more than 3,000 in China, the sector remains underserved relative to its potential and size. By 2030, India’s aviation market is expected to nearly double to 500 million travellers. This underlines both the immense opportunity and the urgency of building infrastructure that can keep pace. The good news is that access is no longer the bottleneck. For instance, 90 per cent of India’s population lives within 100 kms of an IndiGo served airport. IndiGo connects 93 points across the length and breadth of the country and over 40 points globally, literally giving wings to the nation. The next phase must be about scale and quality, creating hub airports that can stand alongside the likes of Dubai or Singapore. Developing bigger and better airports that rival the world’s best will enable smooth international and domestic transit, while empowering Indian carriers to compete globally and capture a much larger share of global traffic.

The outcome would be enormous: generating job opportunities, contributing positively to the economic value, and creating a stronger position for India in the world economy. At present, however, only one Indian airport, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi, features among the world’s top 10. For an economy of India’s size and scale, it is anticipated that more airports will soon follow suit. This is where hub infrastructure becomes critical. Multiple terminals with seamless interconnectivity, efficient immigration and security systems, and transit-friendly design are what will make India a preferred stopover. Geography gives India the advantage; capacity, systemic advancements, infrastructure and experience must now complement it. A traveller flying from Europe to Southeast Asia should find Delhi or Mumbai as convenient as Dubai or Singapore. That is the benchmark we must set for ourselves if India is to become a true global connector.

But airports alone will not be enough. To unlock the full potential of aviation, three policy priorities stand out. First, cost competitiveness. Aviation turbine fuel pricing and airport charges must be rationalised if India is to sustain affordable fares while enabling investment. Second is the efficient utilisation of existing assets, such as through digital adoption like that of DigiYatra, can minimise friction for passengers while improving throughput and making travel more seamless. And third, openness. Visa processes remain a stumbling block for inbound tourism. India, which is home to 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and one of the seven wonders of the world, attracts just 10 million foreign visitors annually, a fraction of its potential, and far below countries with fewer attractions. Simplifying visas and transit rules will make it easier for India to welcome the world.

Equally important is integration. Airports must be part of a wider infrastructure ecosystem -- seamlessly linked to ports, highways, railways, and industrial corridors. Efficient ports reduce logistics costs for exporters. High-speed rail and expressways improve productivity. Metro systems ease congestion, making cities more comfortable and business friendly. The government’s Gati Shakti initiative is a strong step towards integrated infrastructure planning and India has the potential and the capabilities to execute this roadmap. Long-term vision and policy stability will be critical. Infrastructure projects take years to plan and decades to deliver their full impact. Transparent regulatory frameworks, public-private partnerships that attract global capital, and large-scale skilling programmes to build the human capital for aviation and related sectors must all be sustained over the long haul.

India’s growth story is among the most compelling in the world today. Ambition, gumption and implementation combined can ensure the desired results. To reach the $10 trillion milestone, investment must focus on quality, efficiency, effectiveness, and seamless integration of infrastructure. Every delay means growth deferred, while every improvement brings productivity, gains and greater competitiveness. The foundations are being laid. The direction is clear. Ambition is limitless. Now is the time to build-- not just for today, but for the India we aspire to be in 2050. IndiGo is committed to be a part of the collective efforts to build a nation that is not only one of the largest economies in the world but also one of the best connected, most efficient, and most welcoming.

The writer is CEO, IndiGo