Higher money growth does not translate into higher inflation in India

Secondly, banks have received around $143.5 billion, of which $132.9 billion is through FCNR(B) deposits, $5.3 billion through Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) and $5.2 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). So, this has increased time deposits around 2x on an incremental basis, which is not an issue for the banks, as the credit growth remains robust. Thus, robust deposit creation alongside strong credit expansion has contributed to the faster growth in broad money.
In fact, the high M3 growth by itself does not necessarily imply an imminent inflation problem. The rise needs to be viewed in the context of strong credit growth, deposit mobilisation, financial deepening and the expansion of the formal financial system, rather than interpreted mechanically as excess monetary accommodation. Moreover, historical experience provides useful perspective: In FY13, when FCNR(B) was mobilised, M3 growth was 13.6 per cent in 2012-13 and 13.4 per cent in 2013-14, while reserve-money growth accelerated from 6.2 per cent to 14.4 per cent over the same period. Thus, the key issue is not the headline M3 growth rate per se, but whether monetary expansion becomes persistently disconnected from underlying nominal economic activity and translates into broad-based inflationary pressures.