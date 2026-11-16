Higher money growth does not translate into higher inflation in India

In this regard, I would also like to emphasise the role of the textbook money multiplier, the link between M0 and M3. The money multiplier increased to 6.25 end-October 2026, from 6.15 in end-March 2026, propelled by a declining currency-deposit ratio. However, this is not the correct multiplier in the Indian context. I want to highlight three factors that have significantly dampened the money multiplier in India and hence the ability to create deposits by banks through the familiar multiplier route.

First, the change in the structure of deposits from retail to institutional. The ownership (households, governments, and corporations) structure of bank deposits is changing. Households (HH) remain the largest depositors, but their share is gradually declining as they diversify into mutual funds, equities, and other instruments. This results in deposits being counted under financial institutions. This shifting of HHs/retail deposits towards financial institution (FI) deposits has important regulatory implications through run-off factors (as FI deposits attract 100 per cent run-off factor as compared with merely 5-10 per cent in case of retail deposits). This change in the deposit structure ultimately increases the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) requirements and lowers the money multiplier and hence the ability of the bank to create deposits. However, effective from 1 April 2026, with the RBI’s revised LCR guidelines, the LCR of banks has increased to 126.74 in June from 124.2 in March 2026.