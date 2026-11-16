Public-sector banks need autonomy and professional governance to compete

The government has constituted a High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat. It will review the sector’s legal and regulatory framework, prudential norms and capital needs, and chart a path to globally competitive Indian banks. Its terms of reference do not explicitly mention public-sector bank (PSB) governance. Yet, it cannot sidestep how a substantial part of Indian banking is owned and run.

The Narasimham committees of 1991 and 1998 recommended greater operational autonomy for PSBs, professional boards and management, freedom from political and administrative interference, and a more competitive banking ecosystem. They sought to end dual control by the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), giving primacy to the latter. Narasimham II also proposed that government ownership be reduced to 33 per cent.

Today, PSBs are considerably healthier. Average price-to-book ratios of large PSBs have risen from around 0.6 in the late 2010s to 1 in recent years. Their return on equity, negative for much of the previous decade, has recovered to 15 per cent.

These recommendations emerged in difficult circumstances. Narasimham I followed the 1991 economic crisis. Narasimham II came amid persistent weaknesses in asset quality. In 2014, another wave of stressed PSB loans had built up, though yet to be recognised.

The P J Nayak committee of 2014 proposed transferring government shareholdings to a professionally managed Bank Investment Company, bringing PSBs under the Companies Act instead of their special governing statutes, and empowering bank boards to appoint management, determine remuneration, and oversee performance. It also sought ownership-neutral RBI regulation.

But this follows an expensive clean-up. Between FY10 and FY25, PSBs, including IDBI Bank, wrote off around ₹13.6 trillion of loans. Writeoffs do not necessarily represent final losses, since recoveries can follow. Between FY13 and FY22, the government infused ₹3.75 trillion into PSBs, including IDBI.

This does not mean that government ownership is undesirable. An August 2022 study by RBI economists in their personal capacity found that while private banks were more profit-efficient, PSBs performed better on financial inclusion, and their lending was less procyclical.