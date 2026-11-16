Public-sector banks need autonomy and professional governance to compete

The government’s developmental objectives are important. However, where the government seeks outcomes beyond obligations applicable to all banks, explicit guarantees, interest subsidies or viability-gap support could be offered to both public and private lenders alike. Any costs should appear in the Budget, rather than being absorbed through PSB cross-subsidies or lower returns.
Public ownership and professional management
In addition, public ownership does not confer banking expertise or justify combining the roles of shareholder, manager, and supervisor.
According to its annual report, the finance ministry’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) handles PSB chief executive and whole-time director appointments, their remuneration and service conditions, analysis of operating results, scrutiny of and follow-up action on RBI’s inspections of PSBs, monitoring of bad loans and recoveries, and responsibilities concerning auditors. While some shareholder oversight is legitimate, many of these functions would ordinarily rest primarily with bank boards, management or the banking regulator.