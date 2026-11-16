RBI may need tighter monetary policy to contain persistent inflation

These risks were visible well before October. The RBI itself flagged the oil shock and the El Niño risk in its April policy. But it kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in its April, June and August meetings. It raised the rate to 5.5 per cent in October. That hike only reversed the cut of December 2025.

In fact, in its August meeting, the RBI lowered its inflation forecast for the year to 5 per cent, even though inflation was rising every month. The August meeting was interesting for another reason. The minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting revealed that some members were concerned about persistent inflationary pressures, strong credit growth and rising inflation expectations of households. But, the monetary policy statement published by the RBI came across as more dovish. This suggests that the RBI did not give sufficient weight to the possibility that persistent food and energy shocks would spread to other prices.