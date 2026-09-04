No fear of the future

It was commonplace a few years ago for people to worry about the impact that robotics would have on the prospects of skilled workers on the shopfloor. And certainly, fewer such workers are required these days, when normalised by the value of output created. But it is hard to make the case, either, that the overall number of factory workers has decreased in the world once the People’s Republic of China is taken into account. In fact figures from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization suggest that manufacturing employment went up from 448 million in 2015 to 477 million persons in 2022. And, indeed, it seems that for certain workers — skilled factory workers, supervisors and foremen in specialised fields like semiconductors, metallurgy and pharmaceuticals — there is a severe shortage. The widely reported news that the South Korean conglomerate SK Hynix had paid bonuses of more than $500,000 to its workers certainly lends some credence to this belief.