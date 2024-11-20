Building cities of the future: Livability, sustainability, and governance

Cities are more than just a mere collection of buildings. They are dynamic networks of social systems, services, buildings and infrastructures. Cities are spaces with different forms and functions that offer diverse opportunities to people. Simultaneously, this leads to increased urbanisation, bringing forth a myriad of challenges that require attention. Building and designing cities becomes meaningful only when it enhances the quality of life for people, further enabling their interactions, usage and movement in ways that make cities liveable, sustainable and well-governed. Such was the late Economist Bibek Debroy’s vision for cities. His work has been influential in voicing India’s pursuit of urban transformation. His ambitions were not only focused on addressing the current challenges of cities but also on laying the foundation for future growth.

His idea of “sustainability” should remain at the core of urban planning. Cities are often seen as hubs of economic growth. However, this approach leads to the commodification of land and natural resources, with significant environmental consequences. In response to the costs of this excess growth, there is a growing expectation for cities to be developed in a sustainable manner to ensure long-term prosperity. Sustainability is effective when strategies are consciously aimed to create and preserve cities while catering to the needs of the people. Planned urban development is a key determinant to achieving sustainability, ensuring both transactional and transformational activities. It involves managing day-to-day tasks that are necessary for the smooth functioning of cities, as well as assertive actions that shape their future in a sustainable manner and promote resilience. This combination can help cities meet the evolving needs of their inhabitants and safeguard resources for the future.

In recent times, cities are also experiencing major transformation in terms of technology and Internet of Things (IoT). Driven by “data science”, this enables cities to utilise data for improving operations and making decisions. Debroy actively advocated leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and data to create cities driven by data-powered systems. The model of “Smart Cities” is based on the principle of harnessing data-oriented smart solutions to enhance ease of living for its residents. In these models, data is continuously collected from a wide array of sources such as IoT devices, sensors, and other public databases. This influx of information has tremendous potential for providing insights and hidden correlations that can improve a city’s functioning. To exercise the full capability of this data, AI, in particular machine learning (ML) models, can be employed to create analytical frameworks for interpreting the intricate dynamics of cities. For instance, ML algorithms can estimate traffic patterns, waste management or water demand that will allow the resources to be allocated adequately and manage the services efficiently.

For better service delivery in housing, water, sanitation, infrastructure and other amenities, urban governance is the binding force that ensures collective actions at the local level. Decentralisation is an important step to empower local governments by transferring functions, finances, resources, structures and systems. For example, decentralised governance has been fundamental to policymaking in various developing countries such as Ethiopia, Cambodia, Uganda, and South Africa. In this context, policies serve as the “software” that cities need to function effectively. Much like software in a technological system, policies establish the guidelines and frameworks that enable the urban system to operate seamlessly.

Debroy’s understanding of the challenges of urban governance lay in the fact that municipal finance lacked adequacy. Even after the devolution of powers to local governments, they remain unable to create resources to improve service delivery and the quality of life for the people. The primary source of resource within the revenue portfolio of most urban local bodies (ULBs) is the property tax, which accounts for about 60 per cent of the municipal tax revenue in the country. However, this is not sufficient to fund all the services required in urban areas. As a result, local bodies mostly rely on subsidies from the Central and state governments to cover their spending. This dependence on external resources creates significant challenges in the planning and implementation of urban development projects.

As cities expand, the pressure on their carrying capacity intensifies significantly. Urban growth spreads to areas on the periphery of cities, known as peri-urban areas (PUAs). Bibek Debroy saw these areas as having enormous potential, but cautioned that, if left unregulated, they could contribute to stark developmental disparities. Like the rest of the city, these peri-urban areas also face environmental, social and ecological issues as they bear the impact of urban expansion. They become sites for the city’s waste disposal and house populations displaced from urban areas, or those who cannot afford housing within the city. These regions serve as “buffers” absorbing the city’s residues, with a complex blend of rural and urban dynamics facing stress from both. In this context, it becomes critical to formulate a robust governance framework that can constantly adapt to the changing and evolving environment, while promoting sustainable urban development in these regions.