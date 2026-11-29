Financial products help people save for the future, protect against risks and access money when needed. Yet many financial decisions are counter-intuitive to the human brain. We are wired to respond more readily to immediate rewards and threats than to distant and uncertain outcomes. Modern finance often asks us to do the opposite. Saving requires us to sacrifice consumption today for benefits that may materialise years later. Insurance requires us to pay for events we hope never occur.

Credit is unlike most financial products: It delivers the benefit immediately while postponing the cost to the future. That makes it intuitively attractive and cognitively difficult to price accurately. While this does not diminish personal responsibility, it does challenge the notion that borrowers always behave as perfectly rational economic actors. As credit becomes faster, more digital and increasingly embedded within everyday commerce, this behavioural reality becomes more significant. The easier it becomes to access credit, the greater the importance of understanding how customers actually make decisions. A lending journey that can be completed within minutes may improve access, but it also reduces the time available for reflection and judgement.