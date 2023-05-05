Censorship and its costly fallout

Upon learning Remarque was German, my friend bravely made enquiries at his local library. He learnt Remarque had been banned in the 1930s as “unpatriotic” by the Nazis. The post-war Communist regime perpetuated the ban, since he was considered “reactionary”. However, the librarian said his works were

This is equivalent to an IIT graduate never having heard of Sarat Chandra. Remarque’s best known work, All Quiet on the Western Front, is generally acknowledged as the greatest anti-war novel ever written. Serialised in the 1920s, it has sold close to 100 million copies across multiple languages, and inspired several iconic, award-winning movies.