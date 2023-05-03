Aiming for the high road

A more downbeat view is that India

The upbeat take is that investors who put substantial capital into China in its early growth phase are finding patterns mirrored in India that encourage their investment (An updated perspective on India, Business Standard, April 17, 2023). These investors are looking to limit or reduce new investments in China, and, among emerging markets, India is promising with the capacity to absorb large investments. Factors such as Apple’s exports of $5 billion in its first year support this, as does recent enthusiasm about India’s building logistics and effecting a digital transformation. The expectation is that annual growth will be over 6 per cent, and that gross domestic product/capita may grow from $2,500 to $5,000 in six to seven years.