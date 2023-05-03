Home / Opinion / Columns / Aiming for the high road

Aiming for the high road

Government's policies can either enable or limit our prosperity

Shyam Ponappa
Premium
Aiming for the high road

6 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us

There are very divergent views about India’s economic prospects.  Some perceive great promise, while others see big government and unclear strategy.
 
The upbeat take is that investors who put substantial capital into China in its early growth phase are finding patterns mirrored in India that encourage their investment (An updated perspective on India, Business Standard, April 17, 2023). These investors are looking to limit or reduce new investments in China, and, among emerging markets, India is promising with the capacity to absorb large investments. Factors such as Apple’s exports of $5 billion in its first year support this, as does recent enthusiasm about India’s building logistics and effecting a digital transformation. The expectation is that annual growth will be over 6 per cent, and that gross domestic product/capita may grow from $2,500 to $5,000 in six to seven years.
 
A more downbeat view is that India

Also Read

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

How reliable is India's China trade data?

Are the rising Covid-19 cases in China a worry for India?

Taxmen probe rich Indians for having foreign policies without approval

Bet on infrastructure funds to gain from government push: Experts

Recovering from Silicon Valley Bank's fall

Unmet needs in wireless regulations

Empowering Gati Shakti

The 5G opportunity for a unitary paradigm

On-time payments can drive higher growth

G20 health agenda: An opportunity for India to shape action in health care

India tracking through earnings calls

The race to make humans redundant

Unemployment rate rises in April

Labour laws' fairness challenge

Topics :Investments in Indiagovernment policiesBS OpinionIndian Economy

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story