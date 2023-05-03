Home / Opinion / Columns / Debt and its dangers

Debt and its dangers

Generous debt restructuring is necessary for its efficacy, but the dominance of the Paris Club of advanced economy lenders has diminished due to a rise in the share of private creditors

Ashima Goyal
Premium
Debt and its dangers

6 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us

As governments around the world continue to spend in response to a series of shocks, public debt is rising dangerously. How can it be reduced?
 
Lessons from past crises: After the global financial crisis (GFC) of the late 2000s, G20 orchestrated a coordinated fiscal stimulus, which is more effective since part of one country’s fiscal stimulus leaks to others as its imports rise.
But there is a fundamental asymmetry since the US can print dollars to finance deficits, advanced economies (AEs) could borrow at low rates, but emerging markets (EMs) were left to face rating downgrades, outflows under global risk-offs and high borrowing costs that followed high debt, alone.

Also Read

How India is breathing easy on corporate debt amid crisis elsewhere

SVB Crisis: What led to the collapse of start-ups' favourite bank?

SVB crisis: How the ripples of the bank's plunge reached foreign shores

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

Handling external shocks

Aiming for the high road

G20 health agenda: An opportunity for India to shape action in health care

India tracking through earnings calls

The race to make humans redundant

Unemployment rate rises in April

Topics :Public debtglobal financial crisis

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story