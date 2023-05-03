Debt and its dangers

But there is a fundamental asymmetry since the US can print dollars to finance deficits, advanced economies (AEs) could borrow at low rates, but emerging markets (EMs) were left to face rating downgrades, outflows under global risk-offs and high borrowing costs that followed high debt, alone.

: After the global financial crisis (GFC) of the late 2000s, G20 orchestrated a coordinated fiscal stimulus, which is more effective since part of one country’s fiscal stimulus leaks to others as its imports rise.