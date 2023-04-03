China's footprint expands in Bangladesh in spite of an India-friendly govt

The growing Chinese influence in India's neighbourhood, already evident in Sri Lanka and Nepal, is now also palpable in Bangladesh

On March 22, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first submarine base named after her – BNS Sheikh Hasina – at Pekua in Cox's Bazar. Built at the cost of $1.2 billion, the submarine base can house six submarines and a number of warships. It has been constructed by China. Two Chinese-made submarines berth there. The base's location, on the mouth of the Bay