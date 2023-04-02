Uncontested facts can't be disputed in appeal

The State Commission noted that the supporting documents had not been disputed as being false, and so the surveyor had erred in questioning the theft

Babaji Vitthal Tube had purchased a truck, which was financed by a loan from the State Bank of Patiala. The vehicle was insured with United India Insurance under a policy valid from February 14, 2009 till February 13, 2010, and for which a premium of Rs 17,299 had been paid. On November 15, 2009, Abdul Rashid, who had been engaged to drive the vehicle, parked the truck and handed over the keys to