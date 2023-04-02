Home / Opinion / Columns / Getting out of fossils

Getting out of fossils

Unless finances are proportionate to the need, the transition to clean energy is a tough proposition, especially in countries where energy affordability is critical

Sunita Narain
Premium
Getting out of fossils

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Why differentiate between coal and natural gas when both are fossil fuels? I had asked this in my last column because it is a question of climate justice and, most importantly, the feasibility of moving at speed and scale to reduce fossil-fuel emissions responsible for heating up the planet. The fact is, roughly 70 per cent of the world’s population have not contributed to the stock of emissions i

Topics :Coal natural gasFossil fuelThermal power projects

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Also Read

Emissions to hit a peak by 2025, demand for fossil fuel to reduce: IEA

Climate change insurance: Poor reach, reliance on fossil fuel key issues

Energy colonialism, climate reparations: COP27 and key concepts to know

What is climate finance?

India unveils Rs 2.2 trillion plan to upgrade grid for clean power

Coal vs gas, or coal and gas?

Joshimath: A well-engineered calamity

Fast forward to 2023

COP27: A mirage in the desert

The routine air pollution crisis

The dynamism of services exports

Uncontested facts can't be disputed in appeal

Magnetic levitation on the shop floor

April 6 policy, a close call

Reformative to retributive justice

Next Story