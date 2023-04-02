Getting out of fossils

Unless finances are proportionate to the need, the transition to clean energy is a tough proposition, especially in countries where energy affordability is critical

Why differentiate between coal and natural gas when both are fossil fuels? I had asked this in my last column because it is a question of climate justice and, most importantly, the feasibility of moving at speed and scale to reduce fossil-fuel emissions responsible for heating up the planet. The fact is, roughly 70 per cent of the world’s population have not contributed to the stock of emissions i