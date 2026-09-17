The economics of a 'strong rupee'

The RBI has escalated through spot market to forward market trading to more fancy footwork of gifting currency protection to banks. We are struggling to artificially remove the local monetary impact of an artificial capital inflow. But would all this deliver the goods? It is doubtful. None of these tricks change anything about the state of the Indian economy. The economic forces of the world economy are large, as was pointed out in a recent column by Ajay Shah. The daily inflow and outflow across India’s borders is $11 billion. The global daily trading volume on the rupee is $140 billion. Throwing just $2 billion a day at the problem for 250 days will burn through $500 billion.