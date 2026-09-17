What the Himalayas need

The government cannot protect the Himalayas by itself. Those who conserve a forest or a watershed in the hills are not paid for the water and flood protection they provide to the plains. We propose a Himalayan Catalyst, outside the government, to fix this: It would design payments for stewardship and blend public, philanthropic, and private capital behind them. On tourism, for instance, it could bring states, communities, operators, and investors together around a model that raises local jobs while directing more visitor revenue to the landscapes visitors come to see.