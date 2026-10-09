The world is not the map

While the Earth might be round, the map hanging on my wall is most definitely not. This seemingly innocent observation now has a fresh lease of political life. The United Nations General Assembly endorsed on September 4 an African-led resolution endorsing world maps depicting continents’ sizes proportionally more accurately. It, however, doesn’t ban Mercator projections nor mandate any other form of maps. It merely promotes the greater use of equal area maps, such as Equal Earth maps, especially when it comes to size representation.

The map that we grew up looking at doesn’t only show us locations of countries on Earth but also shapes our view of the world itself. But, let’s take an orange, peel it off delicately, and attempt to flatten all the peel out onto a tabletop. It wrinkles, rips, overlaps, or stretches. This simple experiment illustrates the problem of map-making from its beginning. The Earth is a curve, whereas paper is flat. One can cut and reassemble the peel, but cannot flatten it out completely without some modification. This phenomenon can be described in a reversed way, too: Try to cover an orange by a flat sheet of paper without distortion. Failure to do it doesn’t depend on the paper, but on geometry.