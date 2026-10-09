Musk is not worth pandering to

For this category of potential users, a satphone would substantially be a vanity purchase like iPhones or folding mobile phones. But we cannot fail to add the one category that would want satphones as of yesterday: Smugglers and anti-social elements. So the pretence that satellite phones will be used to serve poor Arunachal goatherds is laughable. The rich always make their case by riding on the logic of helping the poor. Mr Musk is not going to give the Ladakhi citizen a satphone at ₹199 a month rental.

The second reason why the oligarch argument does not quite hold is that the upfront investment in the business is huge. Both Sunil Mittal and Mukesh Ambani would have liked to ride on Mr Musk’s coattails rather than make those investments themselves. On the other hand, it was the government that nudged Mr Ambani to put up 1,600 near-Earth satellites in order to offer a home-grown alternative before Mr Musk wades in with his big bucks. The delays are probably deliberate on the government’s part, because it does not want Starlink to become so powerful in India before the domestic alternatives are made available. It is not the oligarchs who may be stalling Starlink, but the sovereign, which worries about internal and external security.