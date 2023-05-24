Dealing with the debt stock

According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) projections, the general government debt in the US is likely to increase from 122.2 per cent of GDP in 2023 to 136.2 per cent by 2028. For comparison, the level was at 107.4 per cent of GDP in 2018. This sharp elevation in public debt would significantly increase interest payments, particularly when interest rates may remain comparatively high even if the rate of inflation moderates. However, the US is not alone in this context. The global public debt is projected to increase to about 100 per cent of GDP by 2028, compared to about 83 per cent in 2018. Debt levels were pushed up sharply by the pandemic in most countries. Global public debt as a proportion of GDP increased by over 15 percentage points in 2020. What this means is that while the output may have recovered from the shock, the pandemic will continue to cost in terms of higher interest payments and lower growth.

However, for the moment, it is also worth noting that the debt ceiling is not the only problem on the fiscal front for the US. The level of the Budget deficit has increased structurally, which will have wide consequences, both for the US and the global economy. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the US federal Budget deficit will average 6.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) over the coming decade, compared to an average of about 3.6 per cent in recent decades. What this essentially means is that the US government would corner a significantly large amount of savings and leave so much less for others. Further, sustained higher borrowing by the US government is likely to result in higher interest rates. Both the availability and cost of money in the US could thus affect capital flows to emerging market economies, with implications for growth and financial stability.