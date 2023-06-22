Democratising debt

G20 emerging economies (EMEs) can also do more in their own spheres of influence. When Sri Lanka was grappling with its debt crisis, I argued that India should take over its debt as INR debt and future Sri Lankan debt should be denominated in INR. It is gratifying to see that this has happened in some measure. African countries too could leverage their currency unions to issue local currency debt with backstopping from G20 EMEs. Something similar can also be done by Mexico and Brazil in South America. Universalising this proposal will, of course, require EMEs to be responsible with their own macroeconomic management — more India than Turkey — but there are enough prudent EMEs for this to be taken up in significant measure.

Emerging economies can do a lot more to address this issue on which they have, to date, been passive bystanders. The Indian and Indonesian G20 presidencies have devoted no time or attention to the following questions: Why should MDBs pass on the entire currency risk to developing countries? Would it not be a better use of their money to take on the currency risk burden instead of making project and, even worse, good governance and institutional reform loans in foreign currency? Why should we accept the default response that this would jeopardise their triple A rating, given evidence that risk is overpriced? Lending in local currency would do more to unlock capital than all the tired tinkering with balance sheets and special drawing rights that is the focus of the current discussion.