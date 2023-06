Ban pan-masala promotions

Since 2011, all state governments have banned the sale of chewing tobacco (gutka and tobacco flavoured pan-masala.

Several decades ago, a senior colleague in the Indian Foreign Service was known in South Block for his addiction to pan-masala. I noticed that he would open a pan-masala tin, filled to the brim with a brownish mixture, and have this powdery stuff with a tiny plastic spoon throughout the working day. At times he would go through more than one tin in a day. He was fit and an avid sportsman all through his life and yet he passed away in his early 60s. It could be that the consumption of all that pan masala led to health disorders which, in turn, caused his early demise. According to a study on this subject cited on the website of the National Library of Medicine (established by the Government of India in 1966), “the odds of developing pre-cancer with the consumption of pan-masala are high, even when it is consumed without tobacco.” https://www.ncbi.­­nlm.­nih.gov/­pmc/articles/ PMC5343152/