Ban pan-masala promotions

A few months ago, I travelled by taxi from Guwahati to Tezpur. In casual conversation with the driver, I learnt that he stopped having pan-masala after watching government sponsored television clips that show the horrific consequences of oral cancer. The driver’s voice quavered as he recounted how his wife was suffering from oral cancer even though he had pleaded with her not to consume gutka continuously.

Television and other advertisements continue to be allowed in India for pan-masala but not for similar products that contain gutka has probably not led to lower consumption of this carcinogenic product. We know what happens in India and elsewhere when the production and sale of alcohol is banned. Bans lead to clandestine production and distribution networks going underground. The Indian media has periodically reported the tragedies caused by spurious liquor, which contains traces of methyl alcohol and can lead to blindness and death in that order. Most governments around the world have banned the sale of heroin and cocaine. However, some would contest whether the banning of these lethal drugs has actually reduced their consumption in India or elsewhere. It is likely that it is the lower availability of hard drugs in India that constrains consumption rather than law enforcement.