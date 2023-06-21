An ode to start-ups in defence

However, the biggest benefit of iDEX is what it means for Make in India. The Indian industry has largely been focused on manufacturing and services. As a nation, we have lagged behind in creating our own products with intellectual property rights. India’s vision to become a developed nation during Amrit Kaal cannot be realised unless we get into making our own products. Through iDEX, India developed its own products for the first time. The real success of iDEX would be if it becomes the precursor of a much larger vision of Make in India 2.0.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

iDEX had many other second-order benefits. It instilled confidence in India that we could do it. The solutions developed by the iDEX start-ups were as good or better than the best-in-class, especially they excelled in emerging technology areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and drones. For example, QNu Labs developed Quantum Key Distribution over fibre, and achieved distances that were 60 per cent higher than the best in class. This confidence spilled over to big industries and PSUs. Defence PSUs activated their R&D teams and filed over 2,000 patents. A young team of engineers at Mazagon Dock Shipyard sought approval to design and develop a prototype of midget submarine, another first for India again. Scalability was another major benefit. Military equipment consists of thousands of sub-systems, and with thousands of start-ups responding, these could now be taken up simultaneously. Yet another benefit was revelation of collaborative teamwork among diverse organisations of the MoD. iDEX had representatives from the armed forces, DRDO, PSUs , Acquisition Wing, who acted as facilitators, not bosses, and worked together as a family. iDEX also benefited other sectors in need of an indigenous innovation ecosystem, such as railways and Space.