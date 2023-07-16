Digital push minus customers' safety

Officials of Bank of Baroda (BoB), India’s second-largest public-sector bank (PSB), reportedly used fake mobile numbers to meet targets for new registrations to the bank’s new app, Bob World, when it was launched last year. According to an investigative report by Al Jazeera, one officer in each branch had been given the target of taking on board at least 150 existing bank customers. When the registrations were lower, the officials came up with the idea of linking the mobile numbers of random unknown people to boost the registrations. It appears that BoB officials followed this modus operandi across the country. They first fetched the list of bank accounts not linked to mobile numbers. They then linked these accounts to any mobile numbers they could gather to generate the one-time password (OTP) needed to join the app from the back-end. The employees claim that they deregistered these customers from the app and reused the same mobile number in the same manner with other bank accounts to meet targets, the report says. In many cases a single mobile number was linked to more than 100 bank accounts. BoB’s own policy states that one mobile number cannot be linked to more than eight accounts, and only if all these accounts are of the same family/address. (The bank has denied the report.)

While this may shock most people, claiming fake hits on websites, boasting high but bogus app downloads and fake registrations are common underhand tactics among digital companies. In 2021, Japanese investment giant SoftBank invested over $170 million in a little-known social media app called IRL, valuing it at $1.17 billion. It turns out that 95 per cent of its claimed 20 million user base was fake. But when employees of India’s second-largest PSB with a market valuation of over Rs 1 trillion reportedly participate in fake app registrations to meet steep targets, it is not only reprehensible but has much bigger implications for customers of banks and financial services. This episode raises three issues in the Indian context.