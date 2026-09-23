Shaping the infra risk guarantee fund

Ramp up size of the fund: India’s annual infrastructure spend is currently around ₹25 trillion and private capital participation is at roughly 20 per cent, accounting for about ₹5 trillion a year. Across a five-year pipeline of projects, that is ₹25 trillion of private investment. Even if 10 per cent of projects face time or cost overruns, the cumulative project cost overrun (at a maximum of 30 per cent) would be ₹75,000 crore, and the debt exposure of the overrun cost (at a maximum of 75 per cent) would be ₹56,250 crore. Against this, a ₹1,000 crore corpus may be a welcome but underwhelming start. It is best that the IRGF ramp up to around a ₹50,000 crore corpus at the earliest to remain meaningfully relevant.