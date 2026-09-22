UPI's 10th birthday party

While all this is true, when something that is ‘free’ becomes a paid-for service, it will attract some push- back. And I should add that there have been exceptions to this, with Jio being a shining example of a very smooth transition from free to paid. But that aside, it will be necessary for UPI and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs UPI, to do a massive outreach to ensure that UPI does not get seen as a ‘paid-for service’. It is commendable that NPCI is actively looking for merchants who are today avoiding UPI — I suppose to nudge them to adopt UPI (when I shared on X a poster I had seen at a restaurant saying ‘No Digital Payments Accepted’, I got a message from NPCI/UPI asking me for the name of the restaurant).