Home / Opinion / Columns / Exporters should help EODC camps succeed

Exporters should help EODC camps succeed

The DGFT has now brought into sharp focus the urgency to deal with the EODC applications quickly and get the statuses of the authorisations updated where the EODCs are issued

TNC Rajagopalan
Premium
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a welcome move, the Direct­orate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has asked 11 of its Regional Offices (RO) to conduct EODC (export obligation discharge certificate) camps for two weeks starting from the 13th of next month. 

Under the advance authorisation (AA) scheme and the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme, the exporters can import the inputs and capital goods required for export production without payment of duties by taking up certain export obligation (EO). The Customs usually clear the goods imported under AA and EPCG authorisations after taking bonds from the authorisation holders that they will fulfill the EO within the stipulated period. After making the necessary exports and realizing payments against the exports, the exporters submit their applications for EODC to the ROs giving the stipulated details. The ROs verify the details and upon satisfaction that the EO is completed, issue the EODCs. They update the statuses of the authorisations in the database and transmit the EODCs electronically to the Customs portal in real time. The Customs redeem the bonds on the basis of the EODCs.

Many exporters do not fulfill their EOs even after getting the EO periods extended and do not immediately regularize their cases by making payment of the duties on the imported goods but unnecessarily apply to the Policy Relaxation Committee at the DGFT Headquarters asking for more time to fulfill the EO.  They avoid regularizing their cases as long as possible as the government does not penalize them but only asks for simple interest at 15 per cent p.a. on the duty saved at the time of imports.  Even exporters who fulfill their EOs are not quick to file their EODC applications, as the outstanding bonds are not shown as contingent liabilities in their annual statements. After getting the EODCs they are not quick in getting their bonds redeemed.

Most ROs do not follow up cases where the EO period has expired but the EODC application is not received. They almost never process the EODC applications within the stipulated period of 30 days. They raise deficiencies piecemeal to ensure delays in grant of EODC. After granting EODCs they do not update the DGFT website promptly with the result, the statuses of AA/EPCG do not show as ‘closed’. Besides, EODCs are not transmitted to the Customs, who periodically issue notices in all such AA/EPCG cases that remain ‘open’ in the database.

The DGFT has repeatedly asked the exporters to upload the EODC copies where the authorisation statuses are incorrectly reflected in the database of the authorisations and asked the ROs to update the statuses after verification of the details furnished by the exporters or on the basis of their own records. Still, against a large number of authorisations in the database, the statuses do not  show ‘closed’.

The DGFT has now brought into sharp focus the urgency to deal with the EODC applications quickly and get the statuses of the authorisations updated where the EODCs are issued. The EODC camp is restricted to 11 ROs, perhaps to enable them enlist the services of the staff in other ROs for closing AA/EPCG cases. The exporters should now cooperate by submitting their EODC applications quickly, replying to any deficiencies pointed out and furnishing details of EODCs already received. That will help most ROs make their EODC camps notable successes. 


Email : tncrajagopalan@gmail.com


 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

CHATROOM: DGFT should review circular on sale of IPA from SEZ to DTA

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

Electronics export in India grew 56% in Q1, emerge as 4th largest item

Allow MSMEs to pay liabilities in tranches: Exporters urge Centre

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Solving intermittency of renewables

Time to 'phase up' on oil production

Industrial metaverse gains real-life traction

Theft claim rejected as employee role suspected

Casa, a four-letter word that bankers love

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DGFTexportersCapital goods

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story