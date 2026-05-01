Failed isolation: Three pillars supporting India's Pak policy have fallen

It may be time to revisit the utility of this approach and the truth of the assumptions underlying them. If nothing else, the sudden centrality of Pakistan’s leadership in enabling negotiations between Iran and the United States (US) over the crisis in the Persian Gulf should serve as an indicator that such a revision is overdue. On social media, Pakistanis, even many of those unfriendly to the military-led establishment, which has reasserted its control over the country, are rejoicing. Meanwhile, the Indian leadership cannot exactly try to subvert this effort rhetorically, since arranging for hostilities to cease in the Gulf is after all a major global good that would benefit this country’s economy as well.