Economic security in an insecure world needs revamped risk architecture

We must strongly resist those impulses for a number of reasons: First, risk mitigation does not warrant recreating entire supply chains at home. This will be a gross misallocation of resources and akin to throwing the baby out with the bathwater, as our own economic history has revealed. Instead, risk mitigation simply involves identifying parts of the supply chain that India is most vulnerable to and mitigating those specific risks.

Second, just because the world has become a more dangerous place does not mean we retreat from global engagement. For India to grow at 7-8 per cent for the next two decades — if we are to come close to becoming an upper income economy by 2050 — we must embrace exports (goods and services) more wholeheartedly. As history has shown, no country has grown at that pace for that length of time without harnessing exports. But exports require imports which, in turn, will necessitate lower tariffs and non-tariff barriers. The challenge and paradox, therefore, is for India to become even more open to trade — both on the export and import front — even while working actively to mitigate trade-related risks. There is no inherent contradiction between the two.