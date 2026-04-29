Indian govt's tactical silence on W. Asia crisis not in consumers' interest

Transmission of anything, including early warning signals of economic distress, is slow to this group, whose employers, employers’ employers, or even customers, are mostly in the informal and gig economy. Even Swiggy or Zepto delivery workers and Uber drivers, though gig workers in the formal economy, are not equipped to pick up warning signals about their future income. It is cynically (and accurately) said by consumption analysts that this group, large and core though it is to our polity, doesn’t really matter except as a non-performing asset statistic in financial institutions, likely provided for. However, this “middle 50” households are important for political and societal stability and momentum towards Viksit Bharat. They deserve the respect and guidance about the immediate future — in the same way and with the same intensity that they are being guided about the longer term