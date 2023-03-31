Home / Opinion / Columns / Finnish happiness versus Bhutanese happiness

Finnish happiness versus Bhutanese happiness

Bhutan has slipped to No 97 in the World Happiness Report. To all appearances, though, both the Finnish and the Bhutanese are equally happy

Sandeep Goyal
Premium
Finnish happiness versus Bhutanese happiness

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

The human resolve to be happy has remained “remarkably resilient”, says the 2023 World Happiness Report. The report, which draws on global survey data from people in more than 150 countries, placed Finland in the top position for the sixth year in a row, with a happiness score significantly ahead of all other countries. The World Happiness Report rankings are largely based on life evaluations from

Topics :BS OpinionHappinessWorld Happiness IndexFinland

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Also Read

Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale: Check out deals on top 5G smartphones

India at 126th position in World Happiness Report; below Sri Lanka, Pak

Finland invites Indian tech professionals during global layoff season

Finland the final word in education? Here's why experts disagree

As Finland plans to join Nato, a look at how countries join the alliance

Every living thing

Politics and governance in Himachal Pradesh

Why the answer to India's export and employment worries may lie in R&D

Judiciary vs govt: The more things change, the more they remain the same

SVB lessons

Next Story