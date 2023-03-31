Politics and governance in Himachal Pradesh

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is on a roll, but complacency could lead to trouble because governance alone is not the key to a successful tenure - politics is, as well

In March this year, days before Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented his first Budget, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) gave in-principle approval to a four-lane road project from Shimla to Mataur, which is expected to cost around Rs 10,000 crore, and another four-lane road project from Pathankot to Mandi, to cost Rs 12,000 crore. To alleviate concerns th