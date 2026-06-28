For SEZ 2.0 policy, shift focus from concessions to better governance

to SEZ. The revenue cost is material. The Receipt Budget puts the income-tax impact of Section 10AA at ₹28,866 crore and the customs-side revenue impact of SEZs at ₹46,689 crore for 2024-25. SEZ 2.0 cannot mean much merely by amendinga few duty provisions. The institutional design must change. SEZs are integrated with DTA and operate within a complex matrix of Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), Customs, GST, Fema, FTAs and other trade regulations. DGFT administers export promotion schemes and is better placed to draft, coordinate and administer SEZ reforms within India’s integrated foreign trade policy. Customs, GST and issues concerning the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will still need consultation with respective authorities, but the anchor for the SEZ scheme should be an institution that understands exports, export obligations, trade facilitation and the legal architecture of foreign trade.