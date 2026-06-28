Beyond mfin and deposits: The next chapter for small finance banks

For much of the past decade, small finance banks (SFBs) have been synonymous with financial inclusion. Their success was built on a simple but powerful proposition — mobilising deposits and extending credit to customer segments that were often underserved by the formal financial system.

Yet the operating environment today is markedly different from the one in which SFBs were conceived. Customer aspirations have evolved, digital adoption has accelerated, and the financial sector has become increasingly interconnected. Recent stress in parts of the microfinance ecosystem has also reinforced the importance of building resilient and diversified business models.