Dollar and the diaspora: Old courtship, new script in forex strategy

The FCNR(B) window is tactical and time-bound. When an NRI places dollars in an FCNR(B) account, the bank doesn’t keep them under a mattress – it converts them to rupees and lends them out. Three or five years later, it hands the dollars back. So, the bank has to insure itself against the rupee weakening in the meantime. That insurance, or cost of hedging, is roughly 3 per cent a year. This eats into the interest the bank can offer the depositor.

Under the new swap window, a bank takes the NRI’s dollars, sells them to the RBI for rupees at a fixed reference rate, and agrees to buy the same dollars back at the same rate when the deposit matures. As the exchange rate is locked at both ends, the bank carries no currency risk on principal — the RBI does. Banks are, however, open to exchange rate risks for the interest rate component. If they wish to hedge that, it can add 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent to their cost. Additionally, there is a waiver on the cash reserve ratio (CRR) or the money that commercial banks keep with the central bank on which they don't earn any interest and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) -- mandatory investment in government bonds that banks normally set aside from deposits.