Consumer protection: Developer free to form building-wise societies

The landowner stated that there was no privity of contract (direct contractual relationship) with the society, so the complaint was not maintainable. The B Wing Society questioned the maintainability of the complaint on the ground that there was no consumer-service provider relationship. The developer contested the complaint, contending that two separate societies were formed because the majority of the members did not want a single society for the two buildings. The developer also contended that the complaint was time-barred as the complainant had filed it nine years after the A Wing flat holders had been put in possession.

The National Commission observed that Section 7A of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA) permits a builder to raise additional construction, subject to the developer having made true and full disclosure to the flat purchasers, as held by the Supreme Court in Jayantilal Investments vs Madhuvihar CHS. The Commission noted that the developer had obtained the specific informed consent of the flat purchasers for the utilisation of FSI (floor space index) and held that it was not proper to question the additional construction put up after approval had been obtained. The Commission also observed that there was no embargo on the formation of two separate societies for the two wings. The Commission observed that the complainant had produced no evidence in respect of the other allegations, such as letting out the terrace and converting open spaces into offices.