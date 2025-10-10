Home / Opinion / Columns / Formula 1's new fuel is data, but the thrill still runs on instincts

Formula 1's new fuel is data, but the thrill still runs on instincts

Technology has rewritten how Formula 1 speaks, in a language made of data and algorithms, but not of what it feels

Formula 1 race, racing (Photo: Reuters)
premium
AI now shares the cockpit with drivers, crunching data and predicting outcomes, but instinct, chaos, and human courage still define the thrill of Formula 1. (Photo: Reuters)
Ayushi Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The moment the five red lights fade, the world tightens to a point. Engines snarl. Tires bite. The air itself seems to tremble. A million dollars worth of machinery explodes forward, and in that heartbeat between stillness and motion, Formula 1 begins again. 
“It’s lights out and away we go!” the phrase rings through the air, as it always does, but the race unfolding today isn’t quite the one fans grew up with. 
For decades, Formula 1 was about instinct — the split-second courage to brake late, to gamble on grip, to chase a line that numbers couldn’t explain. Two-time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso once joked, “I knew he’d brake first. He has a wife and kids waiting at home.” It was wit, yes, but also truth — the quiet arithmetic of fear and nerve, solved at 300 kilometres an hour. 
Now, that calculation has a new participant. Somewhere between the garage and the grid, instinct has started sharing the cockpit with code. Algorithms now study every millisecond of motion, every gear shift, every angle of tire wear. Peter Bayer, chief executive officer of Red Bull Racing puts it simply: “The fight we’re fighting every day is of hundreds and thousandths of a second. For a human being, it can be overwhelming.” 
That sliver of time — too fine for human reaction — is where artificial intelligence has made its home. It doesn’t flinch, or second-guess, or sweat. It doesn’t imagine victory or dread failure. It just knows. Torque, traction, temperature, wind — every variable modelled before the race begins. What drivers once felt in their fingertips now lives inside a dashboard of graphs. The chaos that once defined F1 is being quietly rehearsed in code. 
The modern F1 car runs as much on data as on fuel. Ferrari now feeds its history into IBM’s watsonx, predicting outcomes before they happen. McLaren Automotive’s engineers push millions of virtual laps through Google Cloud. Red Bull runs billions of simulations on Oracle systems, racing the same race thousands of times before Sunday ever arrives.
 
It’s no longer the pit wall of cigarette smoke and gut instinct. The theatre of tension has shifted from faces to figures. Risk has been tidied up, turned into a variable that can be managed.
 
And yet, some things resist being digitised. São Paulo, 2024: Max Verstappen starts 17th on a track glazed with rain. By the first corner, he’s already passing cars that, on paper, should have beaten him. Seventy-one laps later, he crosses the line first. No algorithm saw it coming. That drive — raw, defiant, instinctive — reminded everyone watching that data can define margins, but never magic.
 
Progress always has a price. The sport is smarter now, safer too, but perhaps less alive. Formula 1 once thrived on the edge of chaos, on the unpredictable blur between skill and luck. Today, every gust of wind, every drop of rain, every twitch of rubber has been reduced to numbers. Surprise is slowly being engineered out of existence.
 
And when the machines do make mistakes, it feels different. There’s no visible panic, no flash of regret, just silence and data. The human theatre of triumph and failure has slipped into the background, buried somewhere in a server farm.
 
Something else is fading — personality. The sport’s great drivers once carried an aura, a sense of danger, of unpredictability. Now, their genius is being flattened into trends and metrics. Formula 1 still has its heroes, but their edges are being smoothed by code.
 
Still, the heart refuses to stop beating. The rain will always fall where it’s not supposed to. Some drivers will always brake later than he should. For all its simulations, the sport remains addicted to the one thing machines can’t reproduce — uncertainty. Because without risk, speed is just math. And a win? Just data, executed perfectly.
 
Technology has rewritten how Formula 1 speaks, but not what it feels. Beneath all the graphs and telemetry, every race still begins the same way — a pulse, a breath, and the roar that follows when the eighth gear kicks in as the lights go out.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Caste, power, and pain: When even privilege can't guarantee dignity

Premium

Governance, not caste: The investment strategy that keeps CMs in power

Why the EU shouldn't bow down to Trump's economic strong-arm politics

Premium

Sequel fatigue hits Bollywood: Familiar stories, fading audiences

Premium

Deregulation is flavour of the season, but caution needed in banking

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Formula OneFernando AlonsoF1 racingartifical intelligenceF1 technologyBS Opinion

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story