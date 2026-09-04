The GDP number puzzle

It is counterintuitive to see a negative deflator when there’s high inflation. The inverse situation will also be counterintuitive. As and when the prices of crude, gas and other commodities fall, price indices will fall but the deflator may spike if final goods show higher inflation than the inputs. It will take a while to develop a gut-feel for the methodology. It may make sense to focus with some rigour on the Li Keqiang approach and maybe try to expand the list of high-speed variables.