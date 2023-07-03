From quota madness to meritocracy

In India, we are going in the opposite direction, with quotas now officially breaching the 49 per cent limit set by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney case. The limit was side-stepped recently by another Bench that validated the additional 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections. There is now talk of doing a census on “other backward classes (OBCs)”, which will inevitably lead to another expansion of the quota limit.

We are having the wrong kind of conversations on inclusion and inequity, both in India and abroad. In the US, the Supreme Court just handed down a 6-3 verdict outlawing race-based affirmative action programmes in two educational institutions, Harvard and the University of North Carolina. But even as the courts are reversing decades of “progressive law-making”, politicians are trying to include caste as one more kind of discrimination. They are thus importing an Indian problem into the US, even as their judiciary is saying race cannot be the entire basis for affirmative action.