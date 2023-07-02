Is WFH a societal shift?

Broadly this we describe as “urbanisation” and use it as a metric to signal “progress”. And “progressive” governments now spend astronomical amounts of money to build highways and train tracks to make sure that people can get to their “office” every day to do the “work” that earns them the money to live. Such spending for homes and offices has come to be called “real estate” and such real-estate spending is now 7 per cent of India’s GDP and, according to some real-estate enthusiasts, it may rise to 20 per cent ($1 trillion) in the next few years.

The “office” has also been the triggering force for the creation of our modern large “cities” like Bombay, New York, London, San Francisco, to name a few. Such cities serve as the gathering place for people, in “offices”, under various institutional names such as “corporate office”, “income-tax office”, “secretariat”, and so on. And with people gathering in such concentrations, it also led to the construction of housing for people occupying such “offices” as well as “stores” and “markets” to make it convenient for such people to shop for things. Never mind that this also meant the creation of vast “slums” for those unfortunate brethren of ours whose wages were not big enough to afford real homes. In other words, for the last two centuries people have all been flocking to those places where they could benefit from the jobs created by offices even though that has meant 1- or 2-hour daily commuting from home to office and back every day.