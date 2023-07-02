Centre should spell out reform agenda, take everyone along

When the minority government of Narasimha Rao was formed on June 21, 1991 after the general elections, very few expected major initiatives. Most people knew that there was a Balance of Payments crisis, as the previous government had shipped gold from the Reserve Bank of India to the Bank of England. Still, the two-stage devaluation of the Indian rupee on July 1 and 3, 1991, within days of formation of the new government, came as a surprise. On July 4, 1991, P Chidambaram, the then commerce minister, unveiled trade reforms, abolishing direct export subsidies, and import licensing for most goods. On July 24, 1991, the government abolished industrial licensing for all practical purposes, and made foreign direct investment and sourcing technology from foreign parties much easier. On the same day, the Union Budget was presented, substantially cutting the import duties and income tax rates. The road ahead was clear and subsequent governments have taken forward the reforms agenda allowing a major role for the private sector in the economy.



July 1 is an important date in the history of the Indian economy. It was on July 1, 1991 that Dr Manmohan Singh, the then finance minister, launched economic reforms starting with the devaluation of the Indian rupee. It was on July 1, 2017 that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime was introduced by the Union and state governments. They have had transformative effects on the economy in their own ways.