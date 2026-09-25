GDP: A different take

Start with per capita income. India has about 1.48 billion residents. Shave ₹11-12 trillion off the year’s output and each of us, on paper, is poorer by something like ₹8,000 a year. The $2,900-per-capita club membership is quietly revoked; we are closer to $2,600. Nobody’s salary was cut. The local kirana did not lower prices. The only thing that changed is that the statistician stopped using a proxy that had been inflating private consumption by 10-12 per cent. We are not poorer. We were merely less inflated.