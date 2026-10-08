Geopolitical risks and monetary policy

In June and August, the questions that needed to be asked were: One, does the US-Iran conflict have a reasonable chance of resolution? And, two, if it does not, what does that bode for oil prices? The answers should have been clear enough. The Iranian and American positions on the core issues were (and still are) so far apart that there was little chance of an amicable resolution. And that meant the continued disruption of oil supplies and an inexorable climb in oil prices to well above the $85-90 range. The implications of oil prices rising above $100 and staying there should have been factored into monetary policy.