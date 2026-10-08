Much needed policy adjustment

The assessment on the inflation dynamics is that pressure will continue from the supply side — both on account of the deficient southwest monsoons that are also expected to have implications for rabi cropping due to lower soil moisture levels and weak reservoir levels in certain pockets. The expression of the inflation concerns comes out through the change in projection on inflation for the remaining part of the year.

FY27 average has been increased by 20 bps to 5.2 per cent, while third quarter (Q3) and Q4 inflation forecasts have been increased by 10 and 20 bps, respectively, to 6 per cent and 5.7 per cent. On the other hand, the assessment on growth for FY27 has been increased to 7.1 per cent from 6.7 per cent earlier, thereby providing the platform for the RBI to push the pedal on rates without worrying too much on the growth sacrifice. More important than the policy action, which was already in the price, was the forward guidance on rates. Crucially, with a 4:2 majority, the stance was changed from “neutral” to “calibrated tightening”.