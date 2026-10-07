Little-known stops on the road to GST

The introduction of taxation of services has an interesting history. All through the years, the consumption tax was confined to goods. There was no mention of taxation of services either in the Union List or in the State List in the Seventh Schedule. An article written by me for the Asian Development Bank in 1993 (“Taxation of Services in Asian and Pacific Region”, Asian Development Review, Vol. 11, No. 2, pp. 154-171) underlined this and argued that neutrality required taxing services alongside goods. This attracted the attention of Raja Chelliah, who had assumed the role of adviser to the Union finance minister after submitting the TRC recommendations. At his request, a note was prepared with the assistance of Gautam Ray, a director in the Central Board of Excise and Customs. It was argued that, as there was no mention of service taxation in the Seventh Schedule, the Union government had the legislative competence to levy that tax as a residual entry. The note recommended that a modest beginning should be made by taxing three services — non-life insurance, stock brokerage and telecom.