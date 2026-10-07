Hawkish hike, but measured path ahead

A December rate hike looks all but certain, after which the MPC is likely to proceed in a measured way. That is why the stance is “calibrated tightening”. The governor’s statement says: “The duration and extent of the rate hike cycle would be contingent on the actual growth-inflation developments and outlook, especially that of underlying inflation, the extent of broadening of price pressures and second round effects of the supply shock, as also the impact of demand impulses.”