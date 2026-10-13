The medical poverty trap is real

Enormous cost difference: For a treated non-hospitalised ailment, the average out-of-pocket expenditure in India was ₹304 in rural government facilities and ₹257 in urban government facilities. The corresponding expenditure at private hospitals was ₹1,541 and ₹1,343. These gaps also vary widely across states. In urban areas, treatment at a government hospital cost ₹47 in Tamil Nadu but ₹830 in Bihar; at a private hospital, it ranged from ₹834 in Kerala to ₹3,509 in Bihar. The cost of falling ill depends not only on the provider but on the state — a second layer of inequality.

High cost of hospitalisation: In-patient treatment is far more punishing. The average out-of-pocket expenditure per hospitalisation, excluding childbirth, was ₹31,484 in rural India and ₹38,688 in urban India. But the average expenditure in private hospitals was ₹47,710 in rural areas and ₹54,999 in urban areas, compared with only ₹6,905 and ₹6,032, respectively, in government hospitals. A family facing a large medical bill has limited choices. It may borrow money, postpone other essential expenditures, or sell productive assets. For households already living close to the poverty line, a serious illness can, therefore, become an economic shock from which recovery is difficult. This is the so-called medical poverty trap: Illness reduces a household’s economic security, while economic insecurity, in turn, makes it harder to obtain timely and quality health care. This risk is greatest in economically weaker states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which depend heavily on private care despite lower household incomes.This creates a fundamental policy contradiction. The households that can least afford expensive medical treatment are often the households most dependent on providers who charge considerably more than public facilities.