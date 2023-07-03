Govt employing influencers: Death knell for professional news media?

For political users, influencers have several initial advantages over traditional news media. They have no prior commitment to hardcore political or investigative journalism and may be amenable to highlighting whatever they are asked to project without critical distancing. What Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls, with their star appeal, did in promoting the Prime Minister nationwide earlier will be done in a more segmented way, changing perceptions of groups of niche followers. Social media influencers will almost certainly be much easier to influence than the voluble and highbrow public intellectuals, whom the regime finds hard to influence in an already polarised field. Its alienation from such professional intellectuals and their politically discerning audiences is evident in the labels they have coined for them: "Lutyens gang", "Khan Market gang", or the "Tukde-tukde gang".

The Reuters Foundation Digital News Report (2023) on India suggests they may be right. It notes, "Digital-born brands, while not as popular in reach as legacy media brands, are attracting dedicated and engaged audiences". At the same time, it notes a 12 percentage point fall in the consumption and sharing of news for online news portals from last year and an 11 percentage point fall in social media as a news source. Television news declined 10 percentage points over the previous year among urban-based viewers and youth. Ironically, the fall may be attributed to perceptions of declining integrity because they have been seen as cheerleaders of the regime.